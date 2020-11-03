Thanksgiving To-Go Packaging

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her “Holiday Hosting Hacks” series. This segment focuses on to-go packaging (instead of using your dishes or tupperware that you’ll never see again!). She featured several different types of containers or recommends that you buy dishes from Goodwill or the Salvation Army store and tell the recipient to keep the dishes/

Godke additionally talked a lot about health and food safety recommends that everything has a separate serving spoon, tongs, no double-dipping, individualized snacks, and using a food thermometer to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

The “Cocktail of the Week” (featured pre-mixed cocktail in a bottle from Cody Road Cocktail) is Purple Rain---made with cranberry, blueberry, and vodka.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

