Advertisement

Thanksgiving To-Go Packaging

Feast health tips & safety reminders, too
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her “Holiday Hosting Hacks” series. This segment focuses on to-go packaging (instead of using your dishes or tupperware that you’ll never see again!). She featured several different types of containers or recommends that you buy dishes from Goodwill or the Salvation Army store and tell the recipient to keep the dishes/

Godke additionally talked a lot about health and food safety recommends that everything has a separate serving spoon, tongs, no double-dipping, individualized snacks, and using a food thermometer to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

The “Cocktail of the Week” (featured pre-mixed cocktail in a bottle from Cody Road Cocktail) is Purple Rain---made with cranberry, blueberry, and vodka.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Wellness Tips

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Here are some wellness tips and reminders on how to navigate these anxious and unsure times while getting ready for the busy holiday season to come.

Paula Sands Live

Operation Christmas Child

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
An actor who lives in Clinton got a job performing in a national video for Operation Christmas Child. Learn more about his experience along with details about how to participate in the humanitarian campaign.

Paula Sands Live

Sweet Potato Casserole

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
It's a Thanksgiving classic dish from The Machine Shed: Sweet Potato Casserole. Watch it prepared and get the scoop on a PSL Special.

Paula Sands Live

Decision 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
David Nelson, KWQC-TV6 News anchor, joins PSL to give a “primer” the day before General Election Day, November 3, 2020.

Paula Sands Live

Holiday Dinner Planning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The Holiday Hosting Hacks series continues. This segment highlights the importance of advance planning---it's a must!

Latest News

News

High resolution satellite capture incredible clouds off the Southern California coast!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Converging winds spin clouds over the ocean

News

Spinning clouds off the L.A. coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Spinning clouds off the L.A. coast

VOD Recordings

Holiday Hosting Hacks 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL segment: Holiday Hosting Hacks 2 Nov 2 2020

Paula Sands Live

Wellness Tips

Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL segment: Wellness Tips Nov 2 2020

Paula Sands Live

Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

Updated: 3 hours ago
PSL segment: Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe Nov 2 2020