Unseasonably Warm Temperatures For The Rest of this Week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - More warm sunshine in the forecast for this Election Day afternoon and beyond as high pressure continues over the upper Midwest. Look for temperatures reaching into the 60′s to near 70 degrees. As far as the rest of the week is concerned, sunshine will be a main feature along with unseasonably warm conditions. We’re looking at highs in the 60′s and even 70′s heading into the weekend. Our next best chance for precipitation will occur Sunday night into Monday, with some light rain and colder conditions next week.

Hasn't happened since 2017 (kwqc)

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 69°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 70°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

