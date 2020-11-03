Advertisement

Walmart abandons shelf-scanning robots, lets humans do work

Bye, robot
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is laying off the robots it had deployed in about 500 stores to keep tabs on what’s on and not on the shelves.

The retailer said Monday it has ended its relationship with startup Bossa Nova Robotics, which builds roving robots equipped with cameras for identifying out-of-stock and misplaced products.

Walmart said in a statement it has “worked with Bossa Nova for five years and together we learned a lot about how technology can assist associates, make jobs easier and provide a better customer experience.” It said it is still testing other new technologies for tracking inventory and moving goods.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the ending partnership Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation who said the retailer found human workers could get similar results. There was also some concern about how shoppers reacted to robots doing the work, according to the report.

Bossa Nova, which was founded in 2005 in Pittsburgh didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Illinois man charged with sexually assaulting woman at Davenport Walgreens

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday at Walgreens, 1805 Brady Street, Davenport police said in an arrest affidavit.

National Politics

Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancor

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Polls were open across the nation Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states.

Decision 2020

Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose and Brittany Kyles
Officials say Quad City voters can expect long lines at polling places on Election Day.

Decision 2020

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Latest News

National

Walmart fires inventory robots, opts for humans

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Walmart is laying off a fleet of 6-foot-tall, 15-camera robots it was testing out at about 500 stores.

National

Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Eta inched closer to Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds Tuesday, while heavy rains thrown off by the Category 4 storm’s bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America.

News

Quad City voters head to the polls on Election Day

Updated: 31 minutes ago

National Politics

Appeals court declines to ban drive-thru voting in Houston

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans denied the request in a one-sentence ruling issued late Monday.

Coronavirus

Russian infections soar; UK, Germany widen testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

National

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday.