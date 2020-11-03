Well above normal temperatures the rest of this week
Highs will run in the 60s and 70s each day.
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Well above normal temperatures along with sunny skies and breezy southwest winds are on the tap for the area today. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s, about a 10º improvement from yesterday afternoon. Thus, if you happen to be waiting outside in long lines to vote, the weather should be pleasant. We will continue with this stretch of weather through Sunday before a storm system brings rain and colder air early next week.
TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 69°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 47°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 69°.
