Well above normal temperatures the rest of this week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Well above normal temperatures along with sunny skies and breezy southwest winds are on the tap for the area today. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s, about a 10º improvement from yesterday afternoon. Thus, if you happen to be waiting outside in long lines to vote, the weather should be pleasant. We will continue with this stretch of weather through Sunday before a storm system brings rain and colder air early next week.

Hasn't happened since 2017 (kwqc)

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 69°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 47°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 69°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.