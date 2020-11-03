YWCA Quad Cities, A1 Morris Heating & Cooling receive thousands in funds to create job training opportunities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - YWCA Quad Cities and A1 Morris Heating & Cooling are among 46 awardees of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant, totaling $5.85 Million.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced the funds will be used to create job training opportunities to Iowans impacted by COVID-19.

Officials say YWCA Quad Cities will receive $199,000. It will offer a three-month program which will cover technical skills in the IT industry. The project trains 400 individuals as well as provide wrap-around support to help address berries and support success.

According to the state, Morris Heating and Cooling in Davenport will receive $137,170. It will expand an existing registered apprenticeship program allowing it to accelerate to the next level and hire two additional apprentices in the HVAC field.

“The Earn and Learn grant program will lead to training opportunities in high demand occupations helping Iowans find good-paying, family-supporting careers ,” said Gov. Reynolds, in a statement. “These funds may be used toward tuition, training equipment, books, tools, work-related supplies, wrap-around supports, as well as administrative costs. I am proud to announce these awards to forty-six innovative projects with the potential of serving 1800 Iowans whose employment has been affected by this pandemic.”

