Biden leads Trump by razor-thin margin in Wisconsin race

From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Wisconsin as the nation’s eyes turn to the same Midwestern battlegrounds that decided the election four years ago.

Biden had a lead of less than three-tenths of a percentage point, or just over 20,000 votes, over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

That margin is narrow enough for Trump to request a recount.

More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person. The counting of those ballots could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.

