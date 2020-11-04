Advertisement

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer concedes race for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer has officially conceded the race for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.

This comes after the Associated Press named Ashley Hinson the winner in that race.

Hinson declared victory in speech to supporters early Wednesday morning, but Finkenauer said her campaign was still analyzing the vote.

In a news release, Finkenauer’s campaign said she has now conceded after communicating with county auditors and reviewing available data on outstanding absentee ballots and provisional ballots.

Finkenauer released the following statement:

"Today I called Rep. Hinson to offer my congratulations and concession in the race for Iowa’s First Congressional District. While it’s important to review all available election data and ensure every vote is counted, I respect our democratic process and the will of the voters.

I love our state and our country, and I still believe in the promise of a democracy that represents and serves the interests of its constituents. We must never give up hope that we can be an Iowa and a country defined by compassion, empathy, grit and determination to get things done.

It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve Iowans in the statehouse and in Congress over these last six years. I’m thankful for the opportunity and trust Iowans have placed in me.

Much work remains in the weeks before the end of my congressional term, and I am committed to delivering for the people of the First District and the state of Iowa. The pandemic continues. Derecho recovery goes on. We have work to do and I intend to do it.

In addition, I look forward to working with Rep. Hinson on a transition that serves the people of northeast Iowa and ensures their needs are met."

