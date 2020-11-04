Decision 2020: How local counties vote historically

(KWQC) - As part of our Decision 2020 coverage, we’re taking a look at how counties in our viewing area have voted historically. Para la historia en español, haz clic aquí.

According to the non-partisan group Ballotpedia, Iowa voted for the winning presidential candidate about 77 percent of the time between 1900 and 2016, supporting Republican candidates more often than Democrats.

Locally, Hillary Clinton won in Scott county with nearly 48 percent of the vote in 2016. Scott County has elected Democrats in the last five presidential elections.

Counties voting for Donald Trump last time include Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Jackson, Lee, Muscatine, and Clinton counties.

Illinois has voted for the winning presidential candidate about 83 percent of the time between 1900 and 2016; supporting Republicans and Democrats equally. But for the past 20 years, Illinois has voted Democrat.

Here locally in 2016, Hillary Clinton won in Rock Island County with about 51 percent of the vote. Donald Trump won Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Henry, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Knox, Stark, and Bureau counties.

In 2012 and 2008, every Iowa county in the TV6 viewing area except Henry county voted for Barack Obama. Henry county has gone Republican in at least the last five presidential elections.

In 2012, these counties voted for Republican Mitt Romney: McDonough, Stark, and Bureau counties. The rest all cast a majority of votes for Barack Obama.

In 2008, Stark was the only county in our viewing area to vote for Republican John McCain. All others voted for Obama for his first term in office.

