Democrats Biden, Durbin win in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois.

And U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin won reelection on Tuesday, continuing a pattern of Democratic dominance in the state.

Democrat Marie Newman was elected to Congress in a Chicago-area district, easily defeating Republican Mike Fricilone.

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten was elected to a second term after a spirited challenge from Republican Jeanne Ives in historically GOP territory outside Chicago.

And in central and southwest Illinois, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis was reelected to a fifth term, fending off a challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

