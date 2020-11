DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The state of Illinois is sponsoring a community drive-thru test site in Dixon on Thursday.

The test site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge, which is located at 1279 Franklin Grove in Dixon, Illinois.

Health officials say anyone can get tested, even if they don’t have symptoms.

