Advertisement

Fair tax fails to pass: what’s next?

(WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -

By now, you’ve probably heard the proposed Fair Tax in Illinois failed to pass. Voters were asked Tuesday to change the flat income tax system to a graduated tax, with a lower tax rate for lower incomes and a higher tax rate for higher incomes. It was meant to get Illinois out of a chronic budget deficit and reduce the current burden on property taxpayers.

On Wednesday, the day after the election, Governor J. B. Pritzker expressed disappointment and explained what’s next.

"So here we are, Prizker said during a news conference. “I have not given up the battle to balance our budget and put the state on firm fiscal footing. I will work every day to repair and fiscal instability that has been ailing Illinois for more than 3 decades.”

Pritzker says he has already used cuts and efficiencies to reduce the deficit since taking office and will work with the legislature to make structural changes.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: TV6's Paula Sands breaks down county votes Tuesday night

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Decision 2020: TV6's Paula Sands breaks down county votes Tuesday night

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

News

TV6's Brittany Kyles talks Illinois 17th Congressional District race

Updated: 47 minutes ago
TV6's Brittany Kyles talks about the Illinois 17th Congressional District race.

National Politics

Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

Latest News

News

Quad City Symphony Orchestra temporarily moves concerts to online format amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The association says this is due to recommendations from the Scott County Health Department.

News

Illinois region two, including Quad Cities area, begins enhanced COVID-19 mitigation Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Dept. of Public Health and Gov. Pritzker announced increased COVID-19 mitigation measures for region two.

News

TV6's David Nelson, Paula Sands show election results on interactive map

Updated: 3 hours ago
TV6's David Nelson and Paula Sands show election results on an interactive map during Tuesday's General Election.

Illinois News

Illinois surpasses 8 million COVID-19 tests since pandemic began

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois officials reported 7,538 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

News

TV6's Joey Donia explains close House race

Updated: 3 hours ago
TV6's Joey Donia explains the close House race during the 2020 General Election.

Decision 2020

Rock Island County residents vote yes to 2nd amendment proposition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
According to the county’s website, the proposition passed with 85% voting for it and 15% voting against it.