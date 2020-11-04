Fair tax fails to pass: what’s next?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -

By now, you’ve probably heard the proposed Fair Tax in Illinois failed to pass. Voters were asked Tuesday to change the flat income tax system to a graduated tax, with a lower tax rate for lower incomes and a higher tax rate for higher incomes. It was meant to get Illinois out of a chronic budget deficit and reduce the current burden on property taxpayers.

On Wednesday, the day after the election, Governor J. B. Pritzker expressed disappointment and explained what’s next.

"So here we are, Prizker said during a news conference. “I have not given up the battle to balance our budget and put the state on firm fiscal footing. I will work every day to repair and fiscal instability that has been ailing Illinois for more than 3 decades.”

Pritzker says he has already used cuts and efficiencies to reduce the deficit since taking office and will work with the legislature to make structural changes.

