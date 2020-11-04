girlpARTS gala Goes Virtual

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Jodie Shagrin Kavensky, Founder/CEO of NormaLeah Ovanian Cancer Initiative joins PSL to talk about a very special version of their annual fundraising event (see below!) and the latest with the non-profit.

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is celebrating survivors with a new hybrid event this year at girlpARTs gala on Saturday, November 14 at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Due to COVID-19 restraints, in-person attendance is limited but virtual guests from the local area can enjoy the same meal by ordering box dinners catered by Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Paula Sands is the host and Decker Ploehn will emcee the cabaret-style entertainment. The broadcast will connect to virtual guests at 7:00 p.m.

All paid attendees can participate in our Lucky Card Raffle, online silent auction and enter to win raffle prizes. Guests ordering a meal will also receive a special gift. Virtual tickets are available to purchase at http://bit.ly/girlpartsgala2020. The proceeds from the evening will fund education programs on ovarian and other cancers and patient support services.

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, headquartered in Rock Island, empowers all women (and the men who love them) to know the risk factors and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Fo rmore information or to get involved call the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at 309.794.0009, visit the website at www.normaleah.org ,or email Shari Baker at SBaker@NormaLeah.org.

Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/girlpartsgala2020

It's time to start bidding on fabulous items that will help women and families impacted by cancer, especially ovarian. Check it out at: bit.ly/2020girlpARTsauction Posted by NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative on Monday, November 2, 2020

