Advertisement

girlpARTS gala Goes Virtual

November 14 at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Jodie Shagrin Kavensky, Founder/CEO of NormaLeah Ovanian Cancer Initiative joins PSL to talk about a very special version of their annual fundraising event (see below!) and the latest with the non-profit.

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is celebrating survivors with a new hybrid event this year at girlpARTs gala on Saturday, November 14 at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Due to COVID-19 restraints, in-person attendance is limited but virtual guests from the local area can enjoy the same meal by ordering box dinners catered by Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Paula Sands is the host and Decker Ploehn will emcee the cabaret-style entertainment. The broadcast will connect to virtual guests at 7:00 p.m.

All paid attendees can participate in our Lucky Card Raffle, online silent auction and enter to win raffle prizes. Guests ordering a meal will also receive a special gift. Virtual tickets are available to purchase at http://bit.ly/girlpartsgala2020. The proceeds from the evening will fund education programs on ovarian and other cancers and patient support services.

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, headquartered in Rock Island, empowers all women (and the men who love them) to know the risk factors and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Fo rmore information or to get involved call the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at 309.794.0009, visit the website at www.normaleah.org ,or email Shari Baker at SBaker@NormaLeah.org.

Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/girlpartsgala2020

girlpARTS graphic
girlpARTS graphic

It's time to start bidding on fabulous items that will help women and families impacted by cancer, especially ovarian. Check it out at: bit.ly/2020girlpARTsauction

Posted by NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative on Monday, November 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru COVID-19 test site to be held in Dixon

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials say anyone can get tested at the site on Thursday.

National Politics

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The two candidates, who have proposed dramatically different visions for the nation, split territory across the U.S. after polls closed Tuesday night.

Paula Sands Live

Play Therapy For Children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Play therapy uses play to communicate with children and observe how the child uses these activities to express thoughts and feelings. It helps build rapport between the child and therapist when confronting even the most troubling problems.

Paula Sands Live

Common Cooking Myths Debunked!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Do you really need to rinse off raw meat? Some common cooking claims are simply not true. A registered dietitian debunks 10 common cooking myths!

Paula Sands Live

Pears Perfected

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
It’s easy and delicious to incorporate pears into sweet or savory dishes, and you add a whole lot of nutrition. A registered dietitian will showcase an elegant tart recipe that is deceptively simple to make.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Pears Perfected

Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL segment: Pears Perfected Nov 3 2020

National Politics

Few problems reported during tranquil Election Day at polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
About 103 million votes were cast before Election Day, an early voting push prompted by the pandemic. That took some of the pressure off polling places on Tuesday.

Paula Sands Live

Politics Expert PSL

Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL segment: Politics Expert PSL Nov 3 2020

Paula Sands Live

girlpARTS gala Goes Virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL segment: girlpARTS gala Goes Virtual Nov 3 2020

News

President Trump, Sen. Ernst win again in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst won over voters again in Iowa.