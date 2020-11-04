Advertisement

Illinois surpasses 8 million COVID-19 tests since pandemic began

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says laboratories have reported over 8 million COVID-19 tests in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials reported 7,538 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 55 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases to 437,556 in the state, including the death toll to 9,933 since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,857 tests for a total 8,030,713.

As of Tuesday night, 3,761 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 776 patients were in the ICU and 327 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Carroll County: 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Greene County: 1 female 70s
  • Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Knox County: 1 male 90s
  • Lake County: 1 male 60s
  • Logan County: 1 male 80s
  • Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
  • Moultrie County: 1 female 80s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Pike County: 1 female 100+
  • Randolph County: 1 female 60s
  • Shelby County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Stephenson County: 1 male 80s
  • Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 female 60s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 70s

The Illinois Department of Public Health released the following statement about positivity rates in the state:

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 28 – November 3 is 8.5%.  This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.  Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July.  Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests.  On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 28, 2020 – November 3, 2020 is 10.1%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture.  Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections.  Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TV6's Paula Sands shows election results on interactive map

Updated: 8 minutes ago
TV6's Paula Sands shows election results on an interactive map during Tuesday's General Election.

National Politics

Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

News

Quad City Symphony Orchestra temporarily moves concerts to online format amid COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The association says this is due to recommendations from the Scott County Health Department.

News

Illinois region two, including Quad Cities area, begins enhanced COVID-19 mitigation Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Dept. of Public Health and Gov. Pritzker announced increased COVID-19 mitigation measures for region two.

Latest News

News

TV6's David Nelson, Paula Sands show election results on interactive map

Updated: 1 hours ago
TV6's David Nelson and Paula Sands show election results on an interactive map during Tuesday's General Election.

News

TV6's Joey Donia explains close House race

Updated: 1 hours ago
TV6's Joey Donia explains the close House race during the 2020 General Election.

Decision 2020

Rock Island County residents vote yes to 2nd amendment proposition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
According to the county’s website, the proposition passed with 85% voting for it and 15% voting against it.

Decision 2020

Voters reject proposal to abolish Illinois flat-rate income tax

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters have rejected a proposal to abolish Illinois' flat-rate income tax, according to the Associated Press.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials reported that 777 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a new record high.