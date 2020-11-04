Illinois surpasses 8 million COVID-19 tests since pandemic began

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health says laboratories have reported over 8 million COVID-19 tests in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials reported 7,538 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, including 55 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases to 437,556 in the state, including the death toll to 9,933 since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,857 tests for a total 8,030,713.

As of Tuesday night, 3,761 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 776 patients were in the ICU and 327 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

New deaths in Illinois:

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Greene County: 1 female 70s

Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Knox County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 60s

Logan County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Moultrie County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Pike County: 1 female 100+

Randolph County: 1 female 60s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 60s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s

The Illinois Department of Public Health released the following statement about positivity rates in the state:

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 28 – November 3 is 8.5%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 28, 2020 – November 3, 2020 is 10.1%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

