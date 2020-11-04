Advertisement

Iowa officials report 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,818 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 136,047 cases, with a positivity rate of 13.7% and 1,781 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 994,735 Iowans have been tested and 96,648 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 777 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a new record high. Of those patients, 164 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 182 were in the intensive care unit and 63 were on ventilators.

