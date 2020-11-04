Iowans break all-time turnout record for general election

Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Iowa Secretary of State office have announced that Iowans broke the all-time turnout record for a general election.

The previous state record, which was set in 2012, was 1,589,951. Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Wednesday morning that over 1,697,000 Iowans voted, surpassing the previous record.

More than one million Iowans voted absentee, another record set according to the secretary of state’s office.

“As of Wednesday morning, 1,001,840 absentee ballots were received by county auditors,” officials said in a release.

Absentee ballots that are postmarked by November 2 and that were received by 12 p.m. on November 9 will be counted.

All results will remain unofficial until canvassing has been finished and the results certified on November 30.

“I want to send a big thank you to Iowa voters, poll workers, county election officials, and my staff,” Secretary Pate said. “This was an election like no other and everyone stepped up. Record turnout during a pandemic is an amazing achievement and overall, the process went very smoothly in Iowa. Also, huge thanks to our state and federal partners for helping us provide safe and secure elections.”

Officials announced 76 percent of all registered voters in Iowa participated, one of the highest turnout rates in the nation.

On Monday, Iowans set a record for active registered voters. The new all-time high as of November 2 is 2,095,581.

Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote.

