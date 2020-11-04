Advertisement

Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CNN) - Authorities came up with a creative solution to rescue a beaver trapped in a Texas lake on Sunday.

Public safety officers responded after getting reports about the trapped animal in the city of Southlake.

They tried several things to get him out, including attempting to catch him in a net and coax him off his blue floatie. However, nothing seemed to work.

The officers then came up with a new idea: they balanced a plank of wood on the floatie, forming a makeshift ramp.

Their solution worked as the beaver cautiously walked up the plank to freedom. After a long 30 minutes, the rescue attempt was deemed a success.

The clever rescue was recorded on camera and shared on the Southlake Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

A tense moment, after a 30-minute rescue attempt, as our beaver crawls up our make-shift ramp to safety!

Posted by Southlake DPS on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Puerto Rico awaits final result in tight gubernatorial race

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 12,000 votes separated the top two candidates after counting more than 95% of the ballots cast Tuesday as well as some returns from early and absentee ballots, which were also still being tallied.

National Politics

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

National Politics

Democrats’ Senate drive halted by GOP, but control teeters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats had a disappointing night in the battle for Senate control, but it was too soon for Republicans to take a victory lap Wednesday, although they brushed back multiple challengers to protect their now teetering majority.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials reported that 777 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a new record high.

National

Austria says mistakes made in dealing with Vienna attacker

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Slovakian intelligence told their Austrian counterparts in July that the man who fatally shot four people in a terror attack in Vienna this week had tried to buy ammunition there and mistakes were apparently made in dealing with that information, Austrian authorities conceded Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Is it safe to fly?

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sam Kemmis, NerdWallet
Flying during the pandemic is not as risky as we once thought, but many unknowns remain.

Iowa News

Test Iowa sites will be closed on Veterans Day

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
State operated drive-thru sites will close early on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and reopen on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Decision 2020

Iowans break all-time turnout record for general election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials announced 76 percent of all registered voters in Iowa participated.

National Politics

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 189 countries remain committed to the 2015 Paris accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.