Pears Perfected

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

It’s easy and delicious to incorporate pears into sweet or savory dishes, and you add a whole lot of nutrition. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN will showcase an elegant tart that is deceptively simple to make. Nina will provide tips on how to select, store and prepare pears that will add a little something extra to your family mealtime. She also shares a Hy-Vee recipe featuring the fruit (below).

Pear Tarts---Serves 18

  • 1 (17.3 oz) box puff pastry sheets, thawed in refrigerator
  • 3 pears, unpeeled, seeded and thinly sliced
  • ¾ cup Hy-Vee apricot preserves
  • 1 large egg, whisked
  • Powdered sugar, optional

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Cut each puff pastry sheet into 9 squares and place on parchment-lined cookie sheet. Top with pear slices. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat apricot preserves for 30 seconds, or until warmed and spreadable. Spread apricot preserves over pear slices. Brush edges of pastry with whisked egg.

3. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until puff pastry is golden brown. Cool on wire rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.

Recipe source: Hy-Vee.com/recipes https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/pear-tart

