Play Therapy For Children

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The mission of Butterfly Beginnings Counseling is to provide therapeutic services for children and adolescents, utilizing a play-based approach. Kim Feeney, Play Therapist, LISW, RPT-S, joins PSL to inform viewers of the importance of play therapy and counseling services that can strengthen families. Especially during the stress of this pandemic---kids certainly feel it too! Watch the segment to learn more.

Does your child struggle to control strong emotions? If tantrums, excessive crying, yelling, slamming doors, kicking, and hitting sounds too familiar, Butterfly Beginnings Counseling lists at their website the they are having a webinar addressing such issues coming up Thursday evening, November 19th. Click here for more info: WEBINAR for CAREGIVERS: HOW TO BE A PARENT COACH on Thursday, November 19 6:00-7:30pm

Here’s a link to the Butterfly Beginnings Counseling You Tube channel.

Butterfly Beginnings Counseling / 2515 W Central Park Ave / Davenport, IA / (563) 349-9595

Congrats to Christy Buckley & Olympia Ortega on winning the Play Therapy Kit from our October Giveaway! Make sure you check your inbox on how to claim your gift 🦋 #butterflybeginningscounseling Posted by Butterfly Beginnings Counseling on Monday, November 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.