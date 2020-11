Iowa (KWQC) - President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst won over voters again in Iowa.

Late Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced Iowans chose Trump for reelection.

According to the Associated Press, , Sen. Ernst beat Democrat Theresa Greenfield with 53 percent of the vote.

We did it! To everyone who has done so much for the campaign, thank you. Tonight’s victory wouldn’t be possible... Posted by Joni Ernst on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

