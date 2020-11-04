Advertisement

Quad City Symphony Orchestra temporarily moves concerts to online format amid COVID-19

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad City Symphony Orchestra Association announced it is moving all of its scheduled concerts through December to a digital-only format.

The association says this is due to recommendations from the Scott County Health Department.

According to its website, ticket holders can exchange their tickets for a spring event.

