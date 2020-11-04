Rock Island County residents vote yes to 2nd amendment proposition

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County residents have voted yes on the 2nd amendment proposition.

According to the county’s website, the proposition passed with 85% voting for it and 15% voting against it. Officials say that means 55,457 residents voted for it and 10,036 voted against it.

The question on the ballot asked, “Should the Illinois General Assembly protect a citizen’s right to keep and bear arms as defined by the second amendment of the United States Constitution?”

“We’re talking about essentially advising the Illinois General Assembly that they should protect the second amendment,” said Kent Redfield at the Institute for Gov. & Public Affairs, Univ. of Illinois-Springfield.

