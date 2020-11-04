Advertisement

Sen. Joni Ernst is reelected, thanks Iowa for the support

Senator Joni Ernst was reelected on Tuesday and she took the time Tuesday evening to thank her supporters and the state of Iowa.
Senator Joni Ernst was reelected on Tuesday and she took the time Tuesday evening to thank her supporters and the state of Iowa.(nBC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - Senator Joni Ernst was reelected on Tuesday and she took the time Tuesday evening to thank her supporters and the state of Iowa.

According to the Associated Press, Sen. Ernst won with 53 percent of the vote, 849,885 votes. Theresa Greenfield, her opponent, lost with 47 percent of the vote, 744,612 votes.

You can watch her address to the state below.

We did it! To everyone who has done so much for the campaign, thank you. Tonight’s victory wouldn’t be possible...

Posted by Joni Ernst on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can follow along with election results as they continue to come in at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Decision 2020

Hinson declares victory in speech to supporters, Finkenauer campaign says still reviewing votes, late ballots

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
State representative and Republican candidate for Congress Ashley Hinson thanked supporters for their votes in an election night speech on Wednesday morning, though major media organizations have not projected the race.

National Politics

Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

National

GOP maneuvers to challenge battleground absentee ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: How local counties vote historically

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As part of our Decision 2020 coverage, we’re taking a look at how counties in our viewing area have voted historically.

News

ESP: La historia de votación en Illinois e Iowa

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The history of votes within Illinois and Iowa. Cómo se ha votado dentro de Illinois e Iowa en el pasado, El estado de Illinois ha votado por el candidato presidencial ganador aproximadamente 83 por ciento del tiempo entre 1900 y 2016; apoyando ambos republicanos y demócratas.

Decision 2020

Results start to come in as polls close in Iowa and Illinois

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 wants to make sure we’re providing coverage on all platforms for our viewers ahead of the 2020 election Tuesday night.

Decision 2020

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The automated calls were placed to residents in nearly 90 percent of U.S. area codes.

Coronavirus

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all but three states.

National Politics

Federal judge orders postal inspectors to sweep USPS facilities for mail-in ballots

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian issued the order after being presented with data showing on-time delivery of ballots sent by voters was too slow in Michigan and Wisconsin.