Sen. Joni Ernst is reelected, thanks Iowa for the support

Iowa (KWQC) - Senator Joni Ernst was reelected on Tuesday and she took the time Tuesday evening to thank her supporters and the state of Iowa.

According to the Associated Press, Sen. Ernst won with 53 percent of the vote, 849,885 votes. Theresa Greenfield, her opponent, lost with 47 percent of the vote, 744,612 votes.

You can watch her address to the state below.

We did it! To everyone who has done so much for the campaign, thank you. Tonight’s victory wouldn’t be possible... Posted by Joni Ernst on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

You can follow along with election results as they continue to come in at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.