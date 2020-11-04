Test Iowa sites will be closed on Veterans Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced Test Iowa sites will be closed on Veterans and will also close early the day before.

State operated drive-thru sites will close early at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Officials say this will allow samples to be collected, transported and processed at the State Hygienic Lab through Tuesday evening.

Sites will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for the holiday, and will reopen at 8 a.m. the following day.

The Scott County Test Iowa site recently moved locations and changed its hours in preparation for the winter months.

Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Anyone who wishes to be tested at Test Iowa sites must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment.

