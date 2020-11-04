Advertisement

Turkey Tips from The Machine Shed

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed stopped by the show to share the top tips to prepare a moist and delicious turkey (and stuffing/dressing) for the Thanksgiving feast. Watch the segment to get ready for the big day---just three weeks away....

Some of Grunder’s recommendations includ things like roasting the bird in a commercial bag (lined with some flour), Montreal Steak Seasoning for the bird and dressing, and not stuffing the bird (bake dressing on the side).

**PSL SPECIAL: Buy 2 dinners, get a Machine Shed Cookbook for $10!***

The Machine Shed / 7250 Northwest Blvd / Davenport, IA / 563-391-2427 / MachineShed.com/Davenport

