Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Into Early Next Week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

The next few days won’t change much, weather-wise, in the QCA! Plenty of sun, and temps warming into the 60s and 70s. Our next chance for rain won’t arrive until

Monday into Tuesday! The rain begins our cool down, and by Wednesday highs will only be in the 40s!

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 49°. WIND: SW 5-10

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 70°. WIND: W/SW 5-10

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH: 72°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.