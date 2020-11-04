Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Temperatures For The Rest of this Week

Highs will run in the 60s and 70s each day.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Highs in the 60s and 70s are on tap again for our area today. Normal highs are in the 50s so this is well above normal, but shy of record highs which are in the upper 70s. This warm and dry stretch of weather will continue through the weekend before a major cold front arrives next Monday. While we know there is going to be a major shift in the weather pattern, there are still some uncertainties as to when the rain will arrive. Those details will be sorted out over the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 73°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 50°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 69°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

News

Big changes hold off until next week

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Unseasonably Warm Temperatures For The Rest of this Week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Much warmer temperatures are expected this week

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - 70 degree highs continue this week!

Updated: 9 hours ago
70 degree highs continue this week!

Forecast

Unseasonably Warm Temperatures For The Rest of this Week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant and Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Much warmer temperatures are expected this week

Latest News

Forecast

Well above normal temperatures the rest of this week

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:44 AM CST
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Much warmer temperatures are expected this week

News

How long will this warm stretch of weather last?

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:44 AM CST

Forecast

Mostly Sunny & Warmer This Week

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Much warmer temperatures are expected this week

Forecast

First Alert Forecast- Warming up NICELY, this week

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST
Warming up NICELY, this week

Forecast

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer This Afternoon

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST
|
By Theresa Bryant
Much warmer temperatures are expected this week

Forecast

Breezy, sunny and warmer today

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:36 AM CST
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Much warmer temperatures are expected this week