Unseasonably Warm Temperatures For The Rest of this Week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Highs in the 60s and 70s are on tap again for our area today. Normal highs are in the 50s so this is well above normal, but shy of record highs which are in the upper 70s. This warm and dry stretch of weather will continue through the weekend before a major cold front arrives next Monday. While we know there is going to be a major shift in the weather pattern, there are still some uncertainties as to when the rain will arrive. Those details will be sorted out over the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 73°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 50°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 69°.

