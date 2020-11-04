Voters reject proposal to abolish Illinois flat-rate income tax
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Voters have rejected a proposal to abolish Illinois' flat-rate income tax for one that would take a greater share from wealthier taxpayers.
It was Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s top priority to abolish the flat-rate tax and increase tax rates on those who earn more than $250,000.
Pritzker said it would generate an extra $3 billion a year to pay down debt. Opponents contended that Pritzker and fellow Democrats who control the General Assembly would use the money for new programs.
