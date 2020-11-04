Votes show close race between Hart and Miller-Meeks

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. House District 2 race between Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart was close Wednesday morning, with unofficial results showing Miller-Meeks ahead 282 votes.

As of 5:55 a.m., there were 196,769 in favor of Miller-Meeks and 196,487 in favor of Hart.

Rita Hart issued the following statement:

“Ballots are outstanding and over the coming days we will ensure that Iowans' voices are heard and that remaining votes are counted. Iowa election law is incredibly clear that absentee ballots postmarked by the day before the election and received by a county auditor by November 9, 2020 must be counted.”

