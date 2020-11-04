Warmer for the week
Cutting it close to records
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Warmer air has been setting in and it’s sticking around this week! Dry conditions with limited cloud cover are expected alongside the warmth.
By this evening, temperatures will fall to the 60s with an increase in cloud cover. The clouds will move out of the area by late morning.
With the clouds on the way that will help keep some heat in, making for a warm night too!
By Thursday afternoon, another day with 70s is in store. Winds will be light so it will be a better day to spend time outdoors if you’d like, or at least get a window open.
This week, highs average in the mid-50s with mid-30s as average lows. The Quad Cities could be close to records the next few days, with highs in the 70s expected. If you want to keep tabs, here’s the record high temperatures in the Quad Cities for the week:
- November 5: 75° in 1924
- November 6: 75° in 1916
- November 7: 78° in 1915
- November 8: 79° in 1999
