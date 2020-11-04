Warmer for the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Warmer air has been setting in and it’s sticking around this week! Dry conditions with limited cloud cover are expected alongside the warmth.

Warmer temperatures are favored in the forecast for the rest of the week. (KWQC)

By this evening, temperatures will fall to the 60s with an increase in cloud cover. The clouds will move out of the area by late morning.

Wednesday afternoon has temperatures in the 70s with 60s by the evening. (KWQC)

With the clouds on the way that will help keep some heat in, making for a warm night too!

Lows tonight will be in the 40s and low 50s! (KWQC)

By Thursday afternoon, another day with 70s is in store. Winds will be light so it will be a better day to spend time outdoors if you’d like, or at least get a window open.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s! (KWQC)

This week, highs average in the mid-50s with mid-30s as average lows. The Quad Cities could be close to records the next few days, with highs in the 70s expected. If you want to keep tabs, here’s the record high temperatures in the Quad Cities for the week:

November 5: 75° in 1924

November 6: 75° in 1916

November 7: 78° in 1915

November 8: 79° in 1999

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.