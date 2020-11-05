A nice batch of 70s vs. the records for this stretch of November

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It is safe to say that a stretch of 70-degree weather, like we are having now in the QCA, is anything but typical. As you can see our high temps for the week won’t set, or likely even tie, the previous record highs for those dates. But what makes it obvious that a stretch like this is anything but typical is just when the record highs were set - all different years, with two exceptions. Sunday and Monday’s record highs of 79 and 77 were set back in 1999 when we were all dreading Y2K. So, November of ’99 had a warm stretch that lasted for 2 days. Well that doesn’t compare with this year, that if these forecast highs work out, will have a 70 degree plus stretch of 9 days.

