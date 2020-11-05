Advertisement

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season finale rescheduled due to election coverage

(KFYR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Are you wondering why NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” finale didn’t air on NBC Wednesday night?

It was preempted for election coverage. It has been rescheduled and will air at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

Season 12 of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” was filmed in St. Louis and included a total of 150 competitors. The winner of the finals will earn $100,000.

“American Ninja Warrior” is the first NBC series to have completed a full season of episodes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

