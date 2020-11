American Red Cross holding open houses for those interested in volunteering

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad Cities area American Red Cross is having two open houses for anyone interested in volunteering.

It will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 or from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

You can learn about becoming a blood donor ambassador or a blood transportation specialist.

Visit redcross.org/bloodambassador to register.

