Burlington school officials submit request to move all students to remote learning

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Community School District announced it submitted a request to the state to move fully online.

The school district says this is due to the current COVID-19 rates in the county and in the district. In Des Moines County, the 14-day positivity rate was 18.9% as of Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s website.

It wants to move to remote learning for the period of Monday, Nov. 9 to Friday, Nov. 20 and is asking parents and guardians to prepare their kids.

The request has to be approved by the state.

