Carroll County officials say they have ‘overwhelming amount' of COVID-19 cases

Health officials in Carroll County have reported they have an “overwhelming amount” of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials in Carroll County have reported they have an "overwhelming amount" of COVID-19 cases.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Carroll County have reported they have an “overwhelming amount” of COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, officials say they are working to release the new numbers but have been busy due to the new cases.

“We are currently trying to get everyone called and their contacts reached,” officials said in the Facebook post. “(We) will try to put numbers together and get them out to you as soon as time allows.”

You can find more information on the Carroll County Health Department’s website.

In the last two days we have an overwhelming amount of Covid -19 positive cases for Carroll County. We are currently...

Posted by Carroll County Health Department on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

