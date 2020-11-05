Carroll County officials say they have ‘overwhelming amount' of COVID-19 cases

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Carroll County have reported they have an “overwhelming amount” of COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, officials say they are working to release the new numbers but have been busy due to the new cases.

“We are currently trying to get everyone called and their contacts reached,” officials said in the Facebook post. “(We) will try to put numbers together and get them out to you as soon as time allows.”

