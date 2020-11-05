DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jackie Demeyer from Christmas Cottage joins PSL to talk about how she and her team are excited about serving the Quad Cities as we prepare to decorate and buy gifts for the upcoming holiday season. Christmas Cottage has been part of the area’s seasonal tradition in November for over 35 years. “The Area’s Most Unique Christmas Boutique” featuring locally handcrafted items will open November 13th (see below). This year’s space will be 5 times bigger! Keep scrolling down to see some images from the store.

Christmas Cottage / 902 W Kimberly Rd / Davenport, IA / 309-644-2478

Christmas Cottage, Davenport, IA (none)

Items at Christmas Cottage, Davenport, IA (none)

