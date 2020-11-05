Advertisement

Christmas Cottage

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jackie Demeyer from Christmas Cottage joins PSL to talk about how she and her team are excited about serving the Quad Cities as we prepare to decorate and buy gifts for the upcoming holiday season. Christmas Cottage has been part of the area’s seasonal tradition in November for over 35 years. “The Area’s Most Unique Christmas Boutique” featuring locally handcrafted items will open November 13th (see below). This year’s space will be 5 times bigger! Keep scrolling down to see some images from the store.

Christmas Cottage / 902 W Kimberly Rd / Davenport, IA / 309-644-2478

Opening day is November 13th!

Posted by Christmas Cottage Davenport,Iowa on Sunday, November 1, 2020
Christmas Cottage, Davenport, IA
Christmas Cottage, Davenport, IA(none)
Items at Christmas Cottage, Davenport, IA
Items at Christmas Cottage, Davenport, IA(none)

Paula Sands Live

