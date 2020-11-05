Advertisement

Concept by Iowa Hearing’s Award-Winning Services

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker from Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Center comes back to PSL to talk about how they have won service awards (Quad Cities Loves US, for example) for providing top level assistance when it comes to helping hearing-challenged patients. They can brag about having a 99% patient satisfaction rating! Parker explains why customer service and satisfaction is so very important and why you can rely on them to get you the value you deserve.

Watch the video interview to learn more from Parker about situational examples of whether you may need to take advantage of a FREE Hearing Test! This step could greatly assist a person to a more enjoyable future.

Davenport, Iowa Hearing Aid Center / 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA 52807 / 563.355.7155

Clinton, Iowa Hearing Aid Center / 1663 Lincoln Way, Ste. A / Clinton, IA 52732 / 563.219.8329

