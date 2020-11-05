COVID-19 cases rising in the Quad Cities; officials address partial restaurant closures

(KWQC) - Health officials in the Quad Cities have announced new cases in the area, including 10 new deaths.

In Scott County, eight new deaths were reported; 5 adults between the ages of 61-80 and three adults 80 or older. The total number of cases in Scott County is at 5,755. 51 people have died in the county due to COVID-19.

In Rock Island County, they announced 149 new cases, bringing the total to 5,089. They also announced two additional deaths, bringing the county total to 108.

Rock Island County Health Department’s administrator, Nita Ludwig, said inside dining is strongly linked with COVID-19 infection.

“As you know by now, all restaurants and bars in Illinois are closed for inside dining because of spiking COVID-19 numbers,” she said during a call on Thursday. “The entire state has entered mitigation measures under the governor’s Restore Illinois plan.”

Ludwig said she understands “how frustrating this is for business owners and patrons”.

“But as with all decisions within the state’s plan, there is a scientific reason behind it,” Ludwig said. “A recent CDC study showed adults with a positive COVID-19 test were about twice as likely to have dined inside a restaurant than those adults with a negative test.”

Ludwig said this is due to taking off your mask while you’re eating and drinking.

“We know that masks dramatically reduce the transmission of the virus,” Ludwig said. “We also know that the virus transmits more readily indoors than outside, which is why outside dining still is allowed under the state’s plan. Some establishments are getting creative as the weather is becoming colder.”

Rock Island County and all of Region 2 could come out of mitigation measures on Nov. 18 if metrics improve.

Until then, health officials are asking those to remember that local businesses need your help.

You can get takeout or delivery while still reducing your chances of contracting the virus.

