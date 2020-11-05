Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Laptops stolen from Target in Moline

A suspect is wanted after a laptop was stolen from the Target in Moline according to police.
A suspect is wanted after a laptop was stolen from the Target in Moline according to police.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A suspect is wanted after a laptop was stolen from the Target in Moline according to police.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on October 16, the suspect pictured above, stole a laptop from Target. The laptop was valued at $1,150. Police say he also took a black backpack, which he put the laptop in.

The suspect, according to police, is described as having an overweight build and short brown hair. Police say he left the store in a black sedan.

Police say the same suspect also stole a laptop from Target on October 8.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island County residents vote yes to 2nd amendment proposition
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Results continue to come in; interactive map shows how states are voting
Biden-Trump counting presses ahead 2 days after Election Day
Votes show close race between Hart and Miller-Meeks

Latest News

Rock Island County Clerk confident in vote totals; ‘we strive for accuracy’
COVID-19 cases rising in the Quad Cities; officials address partial restaurant closures
Two additional deaths reported in Rock Island County due to COVID-19
Police: Two arrested on possession of heroin charges in Burlington
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on probation violation charges