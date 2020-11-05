CRIME STOPPERS: Laptops stolen from Target in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A suspect is wanted after a laptop was stolen from the Target in Moline according to police.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on October 16, the suspect pictured above, stole a laptop from Target. The laptop was valued at $1,150. Police say he also took a black backpack, which he put the laptop in.

The suspect, according to police, is described as having an overweight build and short brown hair. Police say he left the store in a black sedan.

Police say the same suspect also stole a laptop from Target on October 8.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

