CRIME STOPPERS: Man stole $300 bottle of alcohol from Davenport Hy-Vee

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say this suspect, pictured on two different occasions, stole expensive alcohol from the Hy-Vee on East Kimberly Road on September 19, 24 and on October 11.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police need your help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with items being stolen from a Hy-Vee in Davenport.

All three times, officials say he stole a $300 bottle of Dom Perignon Rose wine along with other items.

The suspect is described as having dark hair with a receding hairline and police say “he has an unusual walk”. He left in a black pickup truck according to police.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip.  You do not have to give your name.  CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

