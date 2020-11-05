Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on probation violation charges

Police say the original charges are on possession of meth
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say Florentino Villagomez Jr., is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine.
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A 38-year-old man is wanted out of Rock Island County according to law enforcement officials.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say Florentino Villagomez Jr., is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Police say he’s also wanted out of Mercer County for failing to appear on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.

He’s described as 5′10 and 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

