Davenport police receive nearly $700,000 from DOJ to help combat violent crime

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced it has been awarded nearly $700,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to help combat violent crime in the area.

During a press conference Thursday, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the grant comes from the Department of Justice’s Strategies for Policing Innovations (SPI) program.

Chief Sikorski says the police department will use the grant to create a new crime analysis vision to collect and analyze data more effectively and efficiently, which will inform crime reduction strategies aimed at reducing violent crime, and specifically gun violence in Davenport.

“We can’t arrest our way out of this,” Chief Sikorski said.

The chief addressed recent gun violence, including the two homicides which happened during the same day in October.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, a 19-year-old man was killed 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting. Later that same day, a mother of five died after getting shot at Chuck E. Cheese.

“This is completely unacceptable,” Chief Sikorski said.

The chief provided information about how the police department plans to mitigate gun violence:

The creation of a new Gun Crime Unit to focus specifically on investigating gun crimes.

The purchase of a NIBIN system to link shell casings to firearms and provide leads for the Gun Crime Unit to follow up on.

The reorganization of the department to reallocate resources to the patrol and investigation divisions.

As a result of these measures, Chief Sikorski says 266 firearms have been seized since the beginning of 2020. Of those firearms seized, 72% had been used in a criminal offense and 269 charges have been filed.

“The men and women of the Davenport Police Department have worked tirelessly over the past year as our community has seen a rise in gun violence,” said Mayor Mike Matson, who also spoke at the press conference. “We are excited that this grant will enhance and expand the analytical capabilities in the department to more effectively deal with gun crime in our community.”

Watch the full press conference below:

