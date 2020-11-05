Finances and Elections

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, joins PSL to discuss how the financial markets constantly react to news events and political changes. The question is.....should YOU react as the stock or bond markets react? Watch the segment to get practical financial investment information.

Kampmann says his goal is to remove emotions from investment strategies and to have a good investment foundation that can withstand volatility. And he points out the stock market generally performs the same no matter which president is elected.

