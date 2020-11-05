Advertisement

Freight House Thanksgiving Meal Kits

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Shelli Eng, Chef from The Freight House Farmer’s Market, joins PSL to share details about Thanksgiving Meal Kits for pre-order. There are limited numbers, so if customers are interested, they need to act fast. It’ll be all fresh & local with ingredients, recipes, and chef videos. If you know you do not want to cook, this is a fantastic option! Watch the interview to find out more.

Freight House Farmer’s Market/ 421 W. River Drive / Davenport, IA Open: Wed 4-8 p.m. Sat 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

!!!PRE-ORDER NOW!!!! Thanksgiving Meal Kits are available for pre-order. Limited numbers so don’t delay. Fresh, &...

Posted by Freight House Farmers' Market on Sunday, November 1, 2020

