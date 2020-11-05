Advertisement

Galesburg Transit hosting first ever stuff the bus food drive

(KOTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - City of Galesburg Transit is hosting its first ever stuff the bus food drive campaign.

The event will be held from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Tuesday, Nov. 24.

A bus will be parked at the City of Galesburg Transit facility, located at 1025 Monmouth Blvd. It will be there every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Nov. 11.

Residents can drop off donations, which will be given to the Salvation Army Food Pantry.

Click here for more information.

