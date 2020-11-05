Gov. Reynolds announces COVID-19 Movie Theater Relief Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced the launch of the new Iowa Movie Theatre Relief Program on Thursday.

Officials say the program will provide short-term relief to eligible movie theatres for the purpose of continuing or resuming operations amid the pandemic.

The Iowa Movie Theatre Relief Fund will provide up to $10,000 per screen to assist the nearly 150 movie theatres housing approximately 550 screens in Iowa with operational expenses.

Officials say the state has allocated up to $5.5 million of federal CARES Act funds for the program.

This statewide program, an extension of the Small Business Relief Grant program, is offered through the IEDA.

To be eligible for a grant, the applicant must demonstrate that it:

Operates movie screen(s) in Iowa showing films open to all ages

Conducted regularly scheduled screenings in Iowa in Calendar Year 2019

Was subject to limitations or restrictions described in a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued by Gov. Reynolds on or after March 17, 2020, or it has not been able to host screenings in Iowa between March 17, 2020, and the submission date of the application for assistance through the Fund

Incurred a revenue loss in Calendar Year 2020 due to the pandemic as compared with Calendar Year 2019

Officials say theatres with corporate ownership based outside of Iowa, with additional screens outside of Iowa, must use this grant for their Iowa-based screens and/or operations. Submissions will only be accepted via online submission. The application window will open on Monday, Nov. 9, and close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

For more information visit iowabusinessrecovery.com. Application questions should be directed to theatrerelief@iowaeda.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.