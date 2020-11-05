How to Navigate Election Stress

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stress and anxiety has been a top topic all year for so many reasons---the fact it is an election year just added to the anxious recipe. Coach Ru comes back to PSL in a continuing series of how to navigate through divisions in relationships due to politics.

Khawaja says that there is a term called Post-Election Stress. She highlights what we can do in the aftermath of voting that is peaceful and recognizing a lack of control (other than having done your part in voting). She points out that is important to process emotions and try to calm down. Watch the segment to get some practical tips about how not to obsess and stress out including using social media much less.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”. She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”. <<Click to join Coach Ru announced that she is giving away a package of services worth $1600 as a prize. To be eligible, join the group to find out more.

