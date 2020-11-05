Advertisement

Iowa officials report more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to spike

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,562 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 140,609, with a positivity rate of 14%, and 1,801 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, shows that more than one million Iowans have been tested for the virus and 97,944 have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m., 839 people were hospitalized, a new record, compared to 777 Wednesday. According to the state’s website, 156 of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 188 were in the intensive care unit.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a briefing at 11 a.m., her first since Oct. 7.

