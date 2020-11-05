Advertisement

Jo Davies County officials ask residents not to come to courthouse unless absolutely necessary

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JO DAVIES Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Jo Davies County are asking residents not to come to the courthouse unless absolutely necessary due to COVID-19.

The courthouse is open, but officials are asking the public to call ahead before coming to the building to protect workers and jail inmates.

Fines can be paid online.

