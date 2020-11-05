Man given suspended prison sentence, probation in 2018 Village Inn shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was given a suspended prison sentence and placed him on three years of probation for his role in a shooting that injured a man outside Village Inn in Bettendorf.

If he completes the terms of probation, Steve D. Hester, 30, will not have to serve the sentence of up to 15 years.

Those terms include getting a job and staying out of trouble.

During a sentencing hearing Thursday, Hester said he has earned his GED during the 20 months he has already spent in the Scott County Jail and wants to enroll in college classes once he’s released.

He said he is a “different person” than he was at the time of the shooting and promised to not make the same mistakes again.

“Obviously this was a very serious incident, and I’m encouraged by the work that you’ve done in the Scott County Jail,” Judge Patrick McElyea said before handing down the sentence. “I’m also encouraged by the fact that there was a pretty significant gap in your criminal history, and my hope is that you can take advantage of some time out in the community and your education and get on a path that keeps you away from situations like this.”

Hester pleaded guilty in September to possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon as a habitual offender. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

According to court records:

Bettendorf police responded at 4:22 a.m. July 7, 2018, to Village Inn, 1210 State St., and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Hester and two others, Antoine O. Flournoy Jr., 27, and Martell L. Roberts, 36, both of Davenport, were developed as suspects. Cell phone records placed Hester in the area of Village Inn at the time of the shooting and showed he had contact with them both before and after the shooting.

Flournoy was in the restaurant when the man arrived. He then waited outside for 11 minutes before driving his car behind the Dollar General, an adjoining business.

Roberts, driving a separate vehicle, dropped off Hester near the restaurant, then drove behind the Dollar General.

Hester and Flournoy came out from behind the dumpsters and opened fire on a group of people. One of them advanced while the other remained in the parking lot, firing.

They eventually fled behind the Dollar General. About a minute later, the two vehicles and a third vehicle left the area together.

Police searched Roberts' apartment on July 31, 2018, and found two loaded guns, one of which was stolen out of Muscatine, in a black bag on top of the dryer.

Three socks containing ammunition also were found in the bag.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation criminalistics laboratory later determined that the Remington was used in the shooting, according to court documents.

Charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony are still pending against Flournoy and Roberts.

They have a hearing on Nov. 18, court records show.

Roberts was sentenced in October 2019 to 100 months in federal prison on a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

