Moline High School Share Joys

2020′s fundraiser goes online
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

For over 70 years, Moline High School students and staff, together with the community, have raised funds each holiday season to clothe children that need assistance from the Moline-Coal Valley district. Since it began in 1949, “Share Joys” and has raised over $1.2 million!

Heidi Norcross, Moline High School English Teacher and Staff Advisor for Share Joys, joins PSL to talk about this year’s event which will be able to continue despite concerns about COVID. Norcross says that the need is even greater given the finanical fallout from pandemic. Here’s where to give: https://moline.revtrak.net/share-joys/

Each year, the Share Joys program assists approximately 300 children of the district by providing them an opportunity to shop for clothing and shoes at JC Penneys in Moline. Traditionally, Moline High School students participate in a variety of activities, including the popular donut eating contest, to raise funds for the worthwhile program. Due to COVID, safety guidelines and remote learning, Share Joys will look different this year and the high school’s ability to raise the necessary funds to help students is limited. While the high school is hoping to hold some student activities (following safety guidelines), an online donation system through a secure website has been created.

Moline High School / (309) 743-1624 / ONLINE DONATION link

Share Joys logo from Moline High School
Share Joys logo from Moline High School(none)

